North Korea celebrates the "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War", which marks 67 years since the signing of the Korean War armistice. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a national cemetery and handed out commemorative pistols to army officers, state media reported, as he pushes to muster public support for efforts to contain a potential coronavirus outbreak. The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim visited a cemetery on the outskirts of Pyongyang where Korean War dead are buried to mark the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 war. Let us take a look at some of the images: