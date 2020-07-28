Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, left a trail of destruction along the Texas coast, downing power lines, flooding streets and toppling 18-wheeler trucks as torrential rains threatened the area. Hanna came nearly three years after Hurricane Harvey blew ashore northeast of Corpus Christi, killing 68 people and causing an estimated $125 billion in damage in Texas. In this photo from Texas tides raise and flood the street in the Laguna Shores neighborhood after Hurricane Hanna made landfall south of Corpus Christi. Let us take a look at some image: