Rewa solar power project in Madhya Pradesh - Asia's largest solar power park is a breathtaking sight! PM Narendra Modi has dedicated the 750 MW solar power project to the country. The solar power park three solar generating units. Each of these units have a capacity of 250 MW and each unit is located on a 500 hectare plot. The Rewa Solar Park covers an area of 1500 hectares. Developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, the project is part of India's commitment to attain the target of 175 GW capacity of installed renewable energy by 2022. We take a look at some stunning images and facts about Asia's largest solar power project: