Mumbai rain update: Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Monday and predicted more heavy showers in those areas and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra. The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. Let us take a look at some of the images:
Mumbai: People wade through a waterlogged street during monsoon rain, at Parel in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: A vehicle is seen stuck in a water-logged street following heavy rains, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Vegetables float on a waterlogged road after they fell from a vendor's truck during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)
Navi Mumbai: A commuter crosses a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: A man struggles to make his way through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall, near Andheri in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
A man pushes a car, stuck in a flooded road, during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)
People move past a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. India is receiving its annual monsoon rainfall. (AP Photo)
Mumbai: A commuter pulls his bike through a water-logged street following heavy rains, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Municipal workers try to clean a manhole in a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during monsoon rain, at Parel in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Vehicles are seen partially submerged in a water-logged street, following heavy rains, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Navi Mumbai: Commuters cross a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall, at Vashi in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, during monsoon rain, at Sion in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street, following heavy rainfall, at Jogeshwari in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged street during monsoon rain, at Chembur in Mumbai. Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the fourth consecutive day on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: A commuter walks on a road-divider in a water-logged area following heavy rains, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
People walk past rickshaws parked on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai. (Reuters Photo)
The Matheran bureau in Maharashtras Raigad district recorded 90 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period, while the Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 60.3 mm rain. (PTI Photo)
On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour. (Reuters Photo)
Mumbai: Waves crash ashore during high tide, at Marine Drive promenade in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)