Mumbai rain update: Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, the IMD said on Monday and predicted more heavy showers in those areas and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra. The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. Let us take a look at some of the images: