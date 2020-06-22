The sun appeared as a ring of fire on Sunday in an annular solar eclipse, fascinating skygazers in parts of India but disappointing many for whom the celestial event was obscured by cloudy skies. Solar eclipses occur when the moon casts its shadow on the sun. In an annular eclipse, the three bodies are aligned in a manner that the sun appears only as a slim circle of light for a while. The eclipse, beginning and ending with a partial phase, lasted from 9.16 am to 3.04 pm, across regions. Let us take a look at some of the images: