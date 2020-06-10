A massive fire on June 9 engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said. The blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27. A massive explosion happened in Tuesday afternoon at the oil well and soon black smoke engulfed the area, eyewitnesses said. (PTI Photo)