Most of the malls in India reopened on June 8 sans their multiplex and entertainment zones in the first phase of 'Unlock 1' to relax lockdown restrictions across the country. Managements of the majority malls said 50 to 70 per cent of the shops in them, including those of the big brands, have opened but did not have many visitors. Under Unlock phase 1, malls, restaurants, salons and worship places allowed to resume functioning in adherence to all COVID-19 safety norms. Those visiting the malls are required to wear masks and wash or sanitise their hands. Children below 10 years of age and senior citizens above 65 years are not being allowed in as they are considered vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic. Let us take a look at some of the images: