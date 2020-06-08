India Unlock 1.0: Religious places opened after two-and-a-half months on June 8 with devotees trickling in to offer prayers following the social distancing and sanitisation measures put in place by the management committees of the temples and shrines. The religious places were closed across India from March 23, two days ahead of the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Sanitisation tunnels have been set up at temples, gurdwaras social distancing is being enforced by ensuring that people do not stay longer inside in any of the religious places. Let us take a look at some of the images from across India: