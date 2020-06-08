India Unlock 1.0: Religious places opened after two-and-a-half months on June 8 with devotees trickling in to offer prayers following the social distancing and sanitisation measures put in place by the management committees of the temples and shrines. The religious places were closed across India from March 23, two days ahead of the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus. Sanitisation tunnels have been set up at temples, gurdwaras social distancing is being enforced by ensuring that people do not stay longer inside in any of the religious places. Let us take a look at some of the images from across India:
New Delhi: A priest blows into a conch as he re-opens a temple after a gap of more than 70 days, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Geeta Colony in East Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Devotees respecting social distancing norms arrive to offer prayers at Goddess Alopi Devi Shakti Peeth temple after the authorities permitted to open all religious places with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
A priest sanitizes the idol of Lord Shiva and Godess Parvati at a temple, in Prayagraj. (AP Photo)
Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers at Bade Hanumanji temple after the authorities permitted to open all religious places with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: A police constable offers prayers outside Golden temple after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Devotees offer prayers at Golden temple after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Devotees offer a tomb sheet at a mausoleum after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Devotees offer prayers at Cathedral church after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Devotees offer prayers at Bade Hanumanji temple after the authorities permitted to open all religious places with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)
Jalandhar: Devotees offer prayers at Devi Talab temple after the authorities permitted to open all religious places with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Jalandhar. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Devotees, adhering to social distancing norms, offer prayers at Yahiyaganj Gurudwara after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)
Mathura: Devotees undergo thermal screening at Sri Krishna Janmasthan temple after the authorities permitted to open all religious places with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mathura. (PTI Photo)
An employee of a temple sanitizes Shivlings in Prayagraj. (AP Photo)
A priest covers his face with a mask as a precaution against coronavirus and prays at a temple, in Prayagraj. (AP Photo)
Amritsar: Devotees undergo thermal screening at Golden temple after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. (PTI Photo)