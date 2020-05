Karachi air crash images: Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir, just a minute before its landing. The PIA Airbus A320 carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members has crashed landed into the Jinnah housing society located near the airport. It is a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport. Television channels showed several houses and cars damaged in the society where the aircraft crashed. (AP Photo)