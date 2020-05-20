Extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Amphan' roared into West Bengal, making landfall at Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday, leaving a trail of destruction which led to the death of two persons in the state. The cyclone with wind speed of 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph coupled with heavy rain hit the Digha coast in East Medinipur district around 2.30 pm, officials said. Two women were killed in Howrah district and Minakhan area of North 24 Parganas district due to uprooting of trees, an official said. The landfall process would continue for four hours, bringing in its wake heavy rain and triggering three-five metres of tidal waves, the MeT department said. Let us take a look at some of the images of cyclone 'Amphan':