Bandra Kurla Complex



This patch of land in the heart of the city has developed into a financial hotspot, comparable with London’s Canary Wharf. It houses the headquarters of several global investment banks as well as the country’s capital markets regulator, posh restaurants and five-star hotels. Over the past weekend, it started operating a 1,000 bed non-critical Covid hospital, that can be scaled up to 5,000 beds. Soon it will have another 1,000 bed intensive care unit stocked with ventilators and other critical equipment. The hospital was built in less than a fortnight and can weather Mumbai’s heavy monsoon rainfall, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner R.A. Rajeev said. (Bloomberg Photo)