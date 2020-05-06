Sharjah Tower Fire Today Images: Massive fire broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night. The blaze at the 48-story Abbco Tower in Sharjah saw flaming debris shower neighboring dusty parking lots and left metal siding littering surrounding streets. The 190-meter (623-foot) tower is among the tallest buildings in Sharjah, one of the seven sheikhdoms that makes up the UAE. The fire started around 9 p.m., and at least seven people suffered minor injuries in the blaze. Let us take a look at some of the images from Sharjah Tower Fire: