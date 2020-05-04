In times of Covid-19, people forget the deadly virus as huge crowd was seen outside wine shop in national capital. The Delhi government has issued an order allowing state-run liquor shops to operate from 9 am to 6.30 pm in the city, and directed deployment of marshals at these outlets to maintain social distancing. According to a government official, about 150 liquor shops have been allowed to open in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Let us take a look at some of the images: