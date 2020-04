World-class Indian Railways stations: Indian Railways up for a big infra upgrade! In the coming years, many stations across the country will boast airport-like makeovers with a slew of modern features. The Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) is currently undertaking the beautification and redevelopment work of several railway stations. Interestingly, there are plans to transform as many as 110 railway stations into swanky hubs in the near future. Out of these 110 stations, 60 railway stations are being redeveloped by the IRSDC while the remaining 50 stations are being transformed by the Railway Land Redevelopment Authority (RLDA). Take a look at the top 10 railway stations, which are being transformed into world-class hubs: