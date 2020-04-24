India's first case was reported on January 30, and 54 days later on March 25, with 519 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths, the country was put under a 21-day complete lockdown, hence starting the country's full-blown battle against the pandemic. After a three week period that ended on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the countrywide lockdown for 19 additional days till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic. At the end of the lockdown, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 23,000 mark and there are 718 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country. Let us take a look at some of the images from across the nation: