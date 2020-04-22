Creatures both wild and domesticated move into developed spaces that are now empty during coronavirus lockdowns around the world.
In this picture a man feeds deer in Harold Hill housing estate in Romford, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
A jellyfish swims in transparent waters of the Venice canals in Italy. (Reuters Photo)
A coyote stands by the roadside as the spread of coronavirus continues, at Golden Gate Bridge View Vista Point across from San Francisco, California. (Reuters Photo)
Wild boars roam next to a residential building in Haifa, northern Israel. Wild boars, some as bulky as Rottweilers and traveling in family packs, have been trotting through Haifa in increasing numbers. (Reuters Photo)
Grass grows on Rome's popular Piazza Navona square after a huge drop in the number of visitors in Rome, Italy. (Reuters Photo)
A monkey crosses the road near Rashtrapati Bhawan during nation-wide lockdown in New Delhi, India. (Reuters Photo)
A goat grazes in Llandudno, Wales, Britain. (Reuters Photo)