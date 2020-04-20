Switzerland has expressed solidarity with many countries including India in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the national flag on the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to give "hope and strength" to all citizens of different nations. Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been lighting up the 4,478-meter pyramidal peak straddling between Switzerland and Italy with spectacular displays of flags of different countries and messages of hope as part of a nightly series supporting the nations combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Let us take a look at some of the images:
Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. (PTI Photo)
Italy suffers most from Covid-19 (Photo credit: Instagram/Zermatt Matterhorn)
In the United States, now the worst-hit country, the death toll stood at 40,683 with 759,786 infections. (Photo credit: Twitter/Zermatt - Matterhorn)
China had to suffer greatly too. It declared 4,632 deaths and 82,747 cases, now it is on the road to recovery. (Photo credit: Twitter/Zermatt - Matterhorn)
Spain has suffered the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy. (Photo credit: Twitter/Zermatt - Matterhorn)
France suffered greatly too, stood at 19,718 deaths and 152,894 infections. (Photo credit: Instagram/Zermatt Matterhorn)
As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland has been sending out messages of hope, love and empathy to Japan as well. (Photo credit: Instagram/Zermatt Matterhorn)
Switzerland sends message of hope to United Kingdom and its citizens. (Photo credit: Twitter/Zermatt - Matterhorn)