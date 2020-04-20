Switzerland has expressed solidarity with many countries including India in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the national flag on the famous Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to give "hope and strength" to all citizens of different nations. Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been lighting up the 4,478-meter pyramidal peak straddling between Switzerland and Italy with spectacular displays of flags of different countries and messages of hope as part of a nightly series supporting the nations combating the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Let us take a look at some of the images: