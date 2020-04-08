The largest, brightest supermoon of 2020 rose in the night sky over hushed cities, stilled factories and countries in lockdown due to the novel coronavirus that has killed tens of thousands worldwide. Let us take a look at some of the stunning images of Super Pink Moon:
The Pink Supermoon rises over the Shard skyscraper in London in an astronomical event that occurs when the Moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in London. (Reuters Photo)
The Pink Supermoon rises over Windsor in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Windsor, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
The pink supermoon rises over the city of Rome in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Rome. (Reuters Photo)
A super moon rises in the sky at the city of Vina del Mar, Chile. (Reuters Photo)
The pink supermoon rises over the city of Venice in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, Venice, Italy. (Reuters Photo)
A lone car passes as the so-called pink supermoon rises, as seen from Tacoma, Wash. April's full moon coincides with it being the closest to earth during its orbit in the year 2020, but the moon is only called pink due to it appearing each year around the same time as the blooming of a wildflower native to eastern North America. (AP Photo)
The supermoon, also known as the 'Pink Moon', sets behind a mosque and an Orthodox cathedral during sunrise in Yevpatoriya, Crimea. (Reuters Photo)
The Pink Supermoon rises over the city of Caracas in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Caracas, Venezuela. (Reuters Photo)
The pink supermoon rises above the Highway 509 bridge over the Thea Foss Waterway in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo)
The Pink Supermoon rises over Mow Cop in Staffordshire in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Mow Cop, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
The Pink Supermoon is seen in Newtownards, an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, Newtownards, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
The Pink Supermoon rises over Penshaw Monument in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Sunderland, Britain. (Reuters Photo)
The Pink Supermoon is reflected in river Danube as it rises above Reichsbruecke bridge in an astronomical event that occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual, in Vienna, Austria. (Reuters Photo)