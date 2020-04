COVID-19 has taken away everything we had our freedom, our peace of mind and even our lives. Now, the time has come to take revenge on the coronavirus by digesting it, literally. A renowned chain of sweet makers in Kolkata has come up with a 'sandesh' shaped in the form of novel coronavirus a red coloured spherical body covered with spikes. 'Sandesh' is a type of sweetmeat Bengal is famous for. (PTI Photo)