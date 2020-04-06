Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus. As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani switched off lights at his 'Antilia' after lighting the lamps as the clock struck 9 pm on Sunday. Let us take a look at some of the images from across the nation: