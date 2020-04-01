The Bangalore Traffic Police came up with a important and innovative theme to spread awareness about how the coronavirus spreads and urged people to practise social distancing. Traffic police officers wore a helmet resembling the coronavirus stopped passerby or motorist and urged them to go back home or else coronavirus will attack. In latest update, Health Ministry said 386 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 cases in India has reached 1637, including 1466 active cases, while 133 people have been cured/discharged.