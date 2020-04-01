On the frontlines as doctors, nurses, health workers, police and cleaners battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Health Ministry in the latest update said 386 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 cases in India has reached 1637, including 1466 active cases, while 133 people have been cured/discharged. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for healthcare personnel and sanitation workers who are at the front line of the fight against the deadly coronavirus in the national capital. Let us take a look at some of the images of these frontline workers: