Indian Railways train coaches converted into COVID-19 quarantine facility! In an innovative method to support the state governments for facilitating Coronavirus quarantine measures, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways has successfully converted train coaches into isolation wards. These train coaches are facilitated with patient cabins, nurse cabins, isolation wards for keeping those individuals showing any symptoms of Coronavirus or those who need to be in a quarantine provision due to travel history. The coaches are equipped with sanitised interiors for the safety of the individuals, doctors, railway officials as well as the nurses. The Railway Board has directed all the railway zones to be ready to convert 20,000 train coaches into isolation wards, and in the first phase 5,000 coaches will be converted.