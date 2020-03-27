PM Modi announced that India will be under 21-day “complete lockdown” and has appealed to people across the country to maintain social distancing to check the spread of the Coronavirus. Total Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases have crossed the 720-mark as the death toll touched 17 on Friday. This will majorly affect the tourism sector. As per World Tourism Organization report on Friday, international travel will likely fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, putting millions of jobs in the global tourism sector at risk. Let us take a look at some of the images from India's famous sites how it wear a deserted look: