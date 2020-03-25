Prime Minister Modi in a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night announced 21-day national lockdown starting midnight and asserted in an emotional appeal "with folded hands" that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years. According to the latest Union Health ministry update, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 562 while the death toll due to this viral infection was revised down to nine from 10 after the second death in Delhi turned out to be negative. Let us take a look at some of the images from the day 1 of nationwide lockdown: