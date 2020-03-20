Coronavirus pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the entire country to observe 'Janata curfew' on Sunday. This move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19. There are as many as 195 cases reported in India. The crisis created by COVID-19 can teach us a lot. Social distancing - a concept which allow us to keep away from large gathering, avoiding crowded places, public transport and to keep distance among ourselves. Minimizing contact and keeping a safe distance from others can prevent the spread of coronavirus. Let us take a look at some of the images on how social distancing can help prevent COVID-19: