Coronavirus pandemic: Hundreds of millions of people faced a world turned upside down on Wednesday by unprecedented emergency measures against the coronavirus pandemic that is killing the old and vulnerable and threatening prolonged economic misery. The virus has infected more than 212,000 people across the world and the death toll has exceeded 8,700 in 164 nations. The novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 169 on Thursday. Let us take a look at some of the important sites around the world after the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown: