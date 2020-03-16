Coronavirus pandemic: The Delhi government launched a drive to disinfect all DTC and cluster buses on a regular basis in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, Health Ministry officials said on Monday. The transport department has issued an order directing the owners of mini buses plying in the national capital to wash and disinfect their vehicles every day. (Reuters Photo)