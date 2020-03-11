Coronavirus outbreak in India: With the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in India, Delhi Metro trains and stations are being sanitised and cleaned more frequently. In the wake of this recent outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken some extra measures for sanitising and cleaning the Delhi Metro stations and trains. In a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain announced that as per the advisory for preventing the spread of Coronavirus, all Delhi Metro trains, stations as well as the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) must be disinfected regularly. These steps have been taken for the safety of commuters and to maintain hygienic public spaces in the transport systems. Check out these pictures which show how DMRC has taken some effective measures, by regularly sanitising Delhi Metro stations and trains: