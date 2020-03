Now fly with Vistara's Dreamliner to have world-class travel experience! Vistara has become India's first airline to fly Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The technologically advanced aircraft has 299 seats. The Vistara Dreamliner aircraft has a three-class cabin configuration. Flyers on the Vistara Dreamliner have the option to choose from Economy, Premium Economy and Business class of travelling. Vistara's Dreamliner aircraft has lie-flat business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. The Premium Economy cabin comes with a seating configuration of 2-3-2. In a major convenience for flyers, in-flight entertainment and connectivity are made available on Vistara Dreamliner. Flyers will have onboard WiFi Internet connectivity, 3G Mobile Data through GSM and GPRS, MMS and SMS. The 3D Flight Path Map provides flyers with a superior map experience. Flyers will have access to 'Flight Tracker'. Key flight data will also be displayed.