IRCTC Golden Chariot Luxury Train is beautiful! Good news for tourists! Soon, one of the most enchanting luxury trains of India is all set to restart its services. IRCTC is launching the revived Golden Chariot - one of the most luxurious train services for tourists, which covers tourist attractions in the state of Karnataka as well as other south Indian states. For the offering, IRCTC has joined hands with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) to run the luxury service. We take a look at some stunning images and interesting facts about the Golden Chariot train: