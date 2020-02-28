Home Minister Amit Shah and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who have been bitter critics of each other, had a lunch together on Friday at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence, where they were also joined by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. The ministers are in Odisha to attend the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik hosted the lunch for the ministers. Sources said the lunch, during which traditional Odia delicacies were served, was hosted in the honour of Union Home Minister and the two chief ministers. Let us take a look at some of the rare images from the lunch session at Naveen Niwas: