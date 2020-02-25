Accessorising her white jumpsuit with a green silk and gold embroidered sash, US First Lady Melania Trump doffed her hat to Indian textile heritage when she landed for the first leg of the US presidential visit. The breezy white jumpsuit, by French-American costume designer Herve Pierre, was cinched at the waist with the moss green and golden metallic thread sash that was discovered by the designer in an early 20th century Indian textile documents given to him by his friends. On second day she wore Herrera's bow-detailed embroidered cotton-silk dress and paired it with a red belt and white stilettoes.