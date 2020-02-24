US President Donald Trump arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the first leg of his India trip. The Air Force One plane carrying Trump and his wife Melania landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport here at 11.37 am, officials said. (Image: Twitter/PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Ahmedabad over an hour before Trump did, was present at the airport to welcome the US president at the airport. (Image: Twitter/PIB)
PM Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump after he steps out of Air Force One plane. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
The US president and Modi will participate in a roadshow from the airport to Sabarmti Ashram and from there to the newly-built Motera cricket stadium, where over a lakh people are expected to be present for the 'Namaste Trump' event. (Image: Twitter/Narendra Modi)
US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcomed by PM Modi as they arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. (Reuters Photo)
Modi will accompany Trump to the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917-1930 during India's freedom struggle. (Reuters Photo)
Trump, who is also accompanied by daughter Ivanka, will get a taste of India's cultural melange during his high-optics Gujarat itinerary, after the bonhomie between the two leaders at the 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston last year. (Reuters Photo)
Participants perform Dandiya to welcome US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Ahmedabad. (Reuters Photo)
Artists perform at the Namaste Trump event for US President Donald Trump at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo)