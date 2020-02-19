The Hunar Haat being organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs at India Gate, New Delhi had a special visitor on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a surprise visit at the craft fest in the afternoon. The prime minister interacted with artisans and then ordered litti-chokha and kulhad chai for lunch. Images of PM Modi enjoying steaming Bihari delicacy soon went viral. PM Modi himself tweeted photos from his visit with the caption, ""Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat." (PTI Images)