Carrying blue and white balloons, buntings and giant cut-outs of their leader Arvind Kejriwal, AAP workers went into celebratory mode at the party headquarters as the party set for a massive victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. Grooving to the tunes of the party's campaign song - 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' - and drumbeats, hundreds of AAP workers celebrated at the party office. As the party's tally went up, AAP supporters hugged each other and offered 'ladoos' amid a surcharged atmosphere. The AAP headquarters were decorated with blue and white balloons and big cut-out of Kejriwal was also put up.