Indian Passport ranking is out! The Indian passport ranks at 84, according to Henley Passport Index. Ranked at number one, Japan's passport is the world's most powerful passport. Henley & Partners has released a passport index 'Global Ranking 2020'. The Henley Passport Index is considered as the original ranking of all the world's passports. The ranking of the passport of a country depends upon the number of nations its holders are allowed to travel without a prior visa. The data is provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The list of top ten powerful passports is dominated by European countries. However, Japan, Singapore and South Korea from Asia have managed to grab the top three positions. From the sub-continent, Indian passport leads the way followed closely by Bhutan's passport.
Japan: Japan is considered as the third-largest economy in the world and second largest in Asia. The country has shown exponential achievements in robotic science and technologies. As per the Henley Passport Index, Japan ranks at no. 1 with a score of 191 points. This means 191 countries allow Japanese passport holders entry without a prior visa.
Singapore: The tiny Asian country is one of the favourite travel destinations for Indians. As per the Henley Passport Index, Singapore passport ranks at 2 with a score of 190. 190 countries allow Singapore passport holders entry without a prior visa.
Germany, South Korea: Both Germany and South Korea share the third-ranking in the Henley Passport Index. 189 countries allow German and Singapore passport holders entry without a prior visa.
Finland, Italy: Two picturesque European countries Finland and Italy share the fourth spot in the Henley Passport Index with 188 points. 188 countries allow Finland and Italy passport holders entry without a prior visa.
Denmark, Luxembourg, Spain: Three European countries Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain share the fifth position with 187 points. 187 countries allow entry to passport holders of Denmark, Luxembourg, and Spain without a prior visa.
France, Sweden: France and Sweden share the sixth position in the Henley Passport Index with 186 points.
Austria, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Switzerland share the seventh position in the Henley Passport Index with 185 points.
Belgium, Greece, Norway, United Kingdom, and the United States share the eighth slot in the Henley Passport Index with 184 points.
Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Malta and New Zealand share the ninth position in the Henley Passport Index with 183 points.
Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia share the 10th position with 181 points.
Chinese passport has bagged the 72nd rank in the Henley Passport Index with 71 points. Indonesia and Kenya share a 72nd position with China.
Indian passport ranks 84th in the Henley Passport Index with 58 points. 58 countries around the world allow entry to Indian Passport holders without a prior visa. There are two countries' passports that also share the 84th position -- Mauritania and Tajikistan.
Pakistan passport doesn't even feature in top 100 in the Henley Passport Index. It shares the 104th position with Somalia.