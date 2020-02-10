Indian Passport ranking is out! The Indian passport ranks at 84, according to Henley Passport Index. Ranked at number one, Japan's passport is the world's most powerful passport. Henley & Partners has released a passport index 'Global Ranking 2020'. The Henley Passport Index is considered as the original ranking of all the world's passports. The ranking of the passport of a country depends upon the number of nations its holders are allowed to travel without a prior visa. The data is provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The list of top ten powerful passports is dominated by European countries. However, Japan, Singapore and South Korea from Asia have managed to grab the top three positions. From the sub-continent, Indian passport leads the way followed closely by Bhutan's passport.