08 / 11

7) Camlin Fine Science

Recommended By: IndiaNivesh Securities Why Buy: The company’s capacity expansion in Dahej‐SEZ should lead to significant reduction in sales‐to‐raw‐material ratio. Further, Europe subsidiary selling Hydroquinone (around 4,900 MTPA) in open market will result in higher realisation. As a result, the commencement of Dahej facility would have two‐ways margin expansion. As a part of its growth strategy, the company has progressed towards expanding its product portfolio in Food Ingredients and Industrial Products Divisions. On the same line, the company launched four new products (HQMME, MDB‐ Methylene, 1‐Chloro‐2,5‐DImethoxy Benzene, and MDB‐Methyelen) in FY16. Given the cost and quality advantage, the brokerage house expects these products to gain sizeable market share and likely to deliver higher revenue growth over near-to-medium term. IndiaNivesh believes the share price of the company can touch Rs 136 in 2016.