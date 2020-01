As the bugle was sounded for the retreat, the Raisina Hill complex lit up in a riot of colours, the illumination provided by LEDs rather than the traditional incandescent bulbs. The view of the illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan, South and North Block with tricolour lighting is a sight to behold. The grand finale of 71st Republic Day was spectacular. Let us take a look at some of the images from the illuminated Raisina Hill complex: