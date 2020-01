Foot-tapping music and soulful classical renditions reverberated at Vijay Chowk on Wednesday as the Republic Day celebrations culminated with the Beating Retreat ceremony here with 26 performances by the bands of the armed forces and central and state police contingents. From "Abhiyan" to "Nritya Sarita" and "Ganga Jamuna", Indian tunes were the flavour of the Beating Retreat ceremony. Let us take a look at some of the images from the grand finale of 71st Republic Day celebrations: