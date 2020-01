Before the beginning of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. This was for the first time that tribute was paid at the memorial instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch. The newly built 'National War Memorial'consists of four concentric circles- the 'Amar Chakra', 'Veerta Chakra', 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra'. (Image: DD News)