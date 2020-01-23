Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal: The rehearsal parade began at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceeded towards the Red Fort via Rajpath, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg, according to the Delhi Police. In this year's Republic Day parade, the Walled City of Jaipur and Gujarat's iconic stepwell in Patan, both UNESCO world heritage, and the 550th anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev will be thematically showcased among the host of tableaux. Jammu & Kashmir will participate in the parade for the first time as a Union Territory. Let us take a look at some of the images from the Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal: