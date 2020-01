WEF Davos 2020: Welcoming participants to the 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, its founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab on Monday said he is proud to have created a community of some great people, including young leaders, through this platform. The welcome message was followed by the annual crystal awards and this year's recipients included celebrity film star Deepika Padukone. Let us take a look at some of the images from the mega forum: