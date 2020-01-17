The 1,020-foot (311-meter) Taal volcano in Philippines began to erupt on Sunday and sent ash plumes 14 kilometers into the air. It is one of the world's smallest volcanoes but also the second-most restive of about two dozen active volcanoes across the Philippines. It is located on Luzon Island. It is still remains life threatening despite weaker emissions and fewer tremors, an official said Friday and advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone. The entire region near the Taal volcano becomes blanket of ash. Let us take a look at some of the images: