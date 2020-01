Tejas Express Ahmedabad to Mumbai begins services from January 19! India's second 'private train', IRCTC Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, is being flagged off tomorrow, that is January 17. Train number 82902/82901 Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express by IRCTC will begin commercial services from January 19. Tickets for the new Tejas Express can be booked online on the IRCTC website and through IRCTC authorised agents and web portals. IRCTC's second 'private' train also aims to offer Indian Railways passengers world-class comforts, with a special focus on business travellers between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. Financial Express Online brings you an exclusive preview of the new IRCTC Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai; check out some cool facts and beautiful images: