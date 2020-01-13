Sending a strong message to violators of environmental norms, the Supreme Court ordered demolition drive against four illegal waterfront apartment complexes here was completed on Sunday with the last two high rises pulled down using controlled implosion method. In perhaps the first of its kind drive in the country against illegal residential high risses, the four concrete colossuses housing nearly 350 flats were reduced to piles of rubble in seconds one after another over the last two days. Let us take a look at some of the images from the demolition drive: