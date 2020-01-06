Amritsar railway station to be completely redeveloped! This beautiful building, seen in the artist impressions, will be Indian Railways redeveloped Amritsar railway station! In a big gift to Sikh pilgrims, Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways is revamping the Amritsar railway station. Led by Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), the infrastructure project will be carried out through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. The station will soon boast world-class facilities for Indian Railways passengers, with several airport-like features. Financial Express Online brings you a sneak-peak into what the Amritsar railway station will look like - check out the stunning images: