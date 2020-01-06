Downtown Tehran was brought to a standstill as mourners flooded the Iranian capital to pay an emotional homage to Qasem Soleimani, the "heroic" general killed in a US strike. Young and old were packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets, including women dressed in black-clad chadours and others wearing loose-fitting hijabs. Soleimani, one of Iran's most popular public figures, was killed in a US drone strike on Friday near Baghdad international airport. He was 62. His assassination drove up tensions between arch-enemies Washington and Tehran, which has vowed "severe revenge". (Reuters Photo)