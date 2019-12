Indian Railways Gwalior station will soon be redeveloped with world-class facilities similar to airport standards! The Gwalior station will be revamped on the basis of public-private partnership (PPP) model and its unique heritage station building will be one of the major highlights in the redevelopment program. According to the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd. (IRSDC), on December 20, 2019, the in-principle approval of inviting the request for quotation (RFQ) for the redevelopment program of the Gwalior station on the basis of the PPP mode was given by the PPPAC or the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee. We take a look at the striking artist impressions of the proposed redeveloped Gwalior railway station: