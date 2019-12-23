Australia's most populous state was paralyzed by "catastrophic" fire conditions on December 21, amid souring temperatures, while one person died as wildfires also ravaged the country's southeast. "Catastrophic fire conditions are as bad as it gets," New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters.Areas in western Sydney were forecast to hit 47 degrees Celsius (115 Fahrenheit). Cooler air was expected to move through New South Wales late Saturday, although authorities warned that strong winds could push fires in dangerous new directions. (AP Photo)